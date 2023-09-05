Startup Profitability Timelines Probably Halved Amid Fund Crunch: Accel's Subramanian

A shorter path to profitability is becoming the standard as tighter access to capital becomes the norm, according to Accel's Barath Shankar Subramanian.

"The cost of capital has gone up significantly in the last two-to-three years... which means anybody starting out here has to fundamentally look at building a strong and resilient business which probably has a shorter path to profitability," Subramanian, partner at the venture capital firm Accel, told BQ Prime.

"If you were thinking about getting to profitability in five years, you probably have to shrink that down to maybe half the time or cut down the business burn and get to, like, contribution-level profitability in a shorter time frame," he said.

Subramanian said this shift is here to stay and that the "ecosystem is also internalising that quite well".

Accel, which has been operating in India since 2008, has backed startups like Flipkart, Swiggy, and Cure Fit. The firm is currently in its seventh fund for the country. The fund, with capital worth $650 million to be allocated, is its largest one yet for early-stage startups in India and other southeast Asian countries.