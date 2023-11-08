Spinny Posts Rs 3,260 Crore Revenue In 2023–24, Loss At Rs 820 Crore

Used car marketplace Spinny's top line spiked in the last financial year as it expanded its presence on the ground, which also led loss to widen past Rs 800 crore.

The Gurugram-based unicorn's revenue from operations jumped 30 times to Rs 3,261.5 crore from Rs 109 crore in fiscal 2022. However, its loss widened to Rs 819.9 crore from Rs 490 crore, according to filings accessed via data intelligence platform TheKredible.

The startup's expenses ballooned to Rs 4,202.5 crore in fiscal 2023 from Rs 669.9 crore in 2021–22 due to the cost of purchasing used cars, an increase in advertising spends, and salary expenses.