SpaceX's Starship Explodes Minutes After Liftoff In Test Flight

SpaceX's Starship, the world's most powerful rocket, exploded minutes after liftoff during a test flight on Thursday in Texas.

"With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary," Elon Musk-owned SpaceX tweeted.

"As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation," Elon Musk-owned SpaceX tweeted.