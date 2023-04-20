SpaceX's Starship Explodes Minutes After Liftoff In Test Flight
SpaceX's Starship, the world's most powerful rocket, exploded minutes after liftoff during a test flight on Thursday in Texas.
"With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary," Elon Musk-owned SpaceX tweeted.
"As if the flight test was not exciting enough, Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation," Elon Musk-owned SpaceX tweeted.
SpaceX said that "teams will continue to review data and work toward our next flight test".
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulated the team behind the test flight. "Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months."
The Starship spacecraft is a reusable rocket system being developed by SpaceX to carry crew and cargo to the Earth's orbit, the Moon and Mars. According to the company's website, the vehicle can carry a payload of up to 150 tonne.
The Starship rocket system comprises two parts—a Starship spacecraft and a Super Heavy launch system. The system is expected to carry up to 100 individuals on long duration interplanetary flights. The vehicle is being developed at Starbase, a commercial spaceport in Cameron County, Texas.