Musk’s SpaceX Loses Starship Spacecraft During Test Flight
(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX said it lost its Starship spacecraft, bringing an end to the second major test flight of Elon Musk’s deep-space launch system.
“What we do believe right now is that the automated flight termination system on second stage appears to have triggered very late in the burn as we were headed downrange out over the Gulf of Mexico,” SpaceX engineer John Insprucker said on a livestream.