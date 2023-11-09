SpaceBasic, Good Host Spaces Collaborate To Improve Student Housing Through AI

SpaceBasic, a B2B SaaS company focused on digitising universities and student housing communities, has announced a partnership with Good Host Spaces, a student accommodation service provider. The collaboration aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of student housing operations.

Good Host Spaces operates over 25,000 beds at educational institutions such as Manipal University, O.P. Jindal Global University, and Shoolini University. The company will leverage SpaceBasic's artificial intelligence-enabled technology and solutions to optimise various aspects of student housing management in an attempt to deliver improved student housing experiences.

Stanley D’britto, chief operating officer of Good Host Spaces, said, "We are excited to join forces with SpaceBasic and leverage their cutting-edge AI-enabled technology to enhance the student living experience."

SpaceBasic offers a connected campus experience and enables students with technologies such as automated campus housing, digital cafeteria, SpaceBasic Pay, and Smart ID cards. It also allows faculty and staff access to AI-driven insights from everyday tasks and communication, leading to cost savings and faster operations, the company said.

The key highlights of this partnership include:

Improving Resident Experiences: SpaceBasic’s advanced AI technology will personalise and improve the quality of student life, offering residents a more engaging and tailored living environment.

Operational Efficiency: The collaboration will leverage automation and data-driven insights to optimise property management, maintenance, and administrative processes, aiming to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Heightened Security Measures: SpaceBasic's technology will strengthen security protocols to make student housing safer with features such as smart access control and predictive security measures.

Sustainability Initiatives: By utilising AI for resource management and sustainability initiatives, the partnership aims to reduce the environmental footprint of student housing. For example, SpaceBasic's digital cafeteria (mess management) solution analyses student foot traffic and meal consumption patterns, resulting in reduction in food waste.

Real-time Insights And Reporting: The collaboration will provide data and analytics to Good Host Spaces, allowing the company to make data-driven decisions, enhance service delivery, and anticipate and address resident needs proactively.

"This partnership represents a significant leap forward in reimagining student living and will set new industry standards for the future," said SpaceBasic's CEO Madhavi Shankar.