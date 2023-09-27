Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds Launched In India: Check Price, Features And Other Details

Tech giant Sony has unveiled its latest WF-1000XM5 truly wireless earbuds in India.

The company said these earbuds redefine "perfection" in delivering "unparalleled" noise cancellation, immserive sound experience and Sony's "most exceptional call quality to date."

The WF-1000XM5 feature three microphones on each earbud, including dual feedback mics, which improve low-frequency cancellation performance.

This is Sony's biggest ever step forward in noise cancelling, resulting in ambient sound captured even more accurately, the company said in a statement.

Newly developed by Sony, the Integrated Processor V2 unlocks the potential of the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN2e.

The unique combination of technology controls the six microphones, across both ears, to deliver unprecedented noise-cancelling quality that can be adapted to provide the best performance for your environment, as per the company.