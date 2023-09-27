Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds Launched In India: Check Price, Features And Other Details
Tech giant Sony has unveiled its latest WF-1000XM5 truly wireless earbuds in India.
The company said these earbuds redefine "perfection" in delivering "unparalleled" noise cancellation, immserive sound experience and Sony's "most exceptional call quality to date."
The WF-1000XM5 feature three microphones on each earbud, including dual feedback mics, which improve low-frequency cancellation performance.
This is Sony's biggest ever step forward in noise cancelling, resulting in ambient sound captured even more accurately, the company said in a statement.
Newly developed by Sony, the Integrated Processor V2 unlocks the potential of the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN2e.
The unique combination of technology controls the six microphones, across both ears, to deliver unprecedented noise-cancelling quality that can be adapted to provide the best performance for your environment, as per the company.
Introducing Sony Earbuds WF-1000XM5. Redefine your listening experience with unmatched noise cancellation, crystal-clear sound, and comfy fit. Pre-book now - https://t.co/Abo9rrkpT6 #TheBestSilenceDrops pic.twitter.com/4xVgjDfbQY— Sony India (@sony_india) September 27, 2023
WF-1000XM5 also feature Sony's popular features like Adaptive Sound Control and Speak-to-Chat as well as Multipoint Connect which lets users pair two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, so when a call comes in, the earbuds automatically know which device is ringing and connect to the right one.
Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds: Other Features
Battery life: 8 hours.
A quick 3-minute charge provides up to 60 minutes of play time.
Wireless charging with Qi technology.
Head tracking feature in which the sound is conveyed from different directions to line up perfectly with the action on the screen.
Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds: Price And Availability
Sony India has announced a special pre-booking offer for WF-1000XM5. Customers can now pre-book it at a special price of Rs 21,990/- (including Rs. 3,000/- cashback).
They will also get SRS-XB100 portable speaker worth Rs 4,990/- free under the pre-book offer, the company said.
This pre-booking offer starts has started from Wednesday and it valid till October 15 on all online and offline channels such as Sony Center, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.
The earbuds are available in black and platinum silver colour options. The delivery of the earbuds will begin from October 19.