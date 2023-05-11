SoftBank Vision Fund Loses $32 Billion on Weak Startup Values

SoftBank offloaded an additional $7.3 billion in Alibaba shares this year through prepaid forward contracts, according to a Bloomberg analysis of regulatory filings. This may have reduced SoftBank’s Alibaba stock to around 3.8%. Last month, the Japanese conglomerate said it is selling its early-stage venture capital arm SoftBank Ventures Asia Corp. to an entity led by Taizo Son, the younger brother of Son. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.