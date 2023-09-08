Snapchat New Features: In-App Warnings, Stronger Friending Protections And More; Details Here

Popular social media app Snapchat has announced new features to protect 13 to 17-year-olds from potential online risks.

In a statement, Snapchat maker Snap Inc said that creating a safe and positive experience for Snapchatters is a top priority, which is why the company is always trying to do more to help keep the community safe.

"As a messaging platform for real friends, our goal is to help Snapchatters communicate with people that matter to them and to ensure that the content they view on our app is informative, fun and age-appropriate, the statement said.

According to the company, these features, which will begin to roll out in the coming weeks, are designed to:

1) Protect teens from being contacted by people they may not know in real life;

2) provide a more age-appropriate viewing experience on our content platform, and

3) enable us to more effectively remove accounts that may be trying to market and promote age-appropriate content through a new strike system and new detection technologies.