Snapchat Introduces New Feature For Snapchat+ Members; Details Here
Like all messages shared with My AI, Snaps will be stored and may be used to improve the product experience.
Photo-sharing app Snapchat has introduced a new feature for Snapchat+ members.
The paid users while chatting with AI chatbot My AI, can send it Snaps of what they’re up to and receive a unique generative image.
"Since launch, Snapchatters have been using My AI as a tool for creativity to learn more about the world, and ask about movies, sports, video games, or even what to wear to prom," the company said in a statement.
While sharing an example, Snapchat said, "Snap My AI a picture of your pizza, OOTD, or even your furry best friend, and My AI may respond with a Snap back in reaction to what you’re doing. So, if you Snap My AI your latest grocery haul, it might recommend a recipe!"
"While it was designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information, mistakes may occur, so please do not rely on it for advice, and let us know if you have any feedback," Snapchat said.
Snapchat+ subscription in India starts at Rs 49 per month and Rs 588 per year. If a user buys the plan 1 year, then it will cost Rs 499. Some of the features include Custom App Icon, Chat Wallpapers, Custom App Themes, Story Rewatch And more
Say hi to My AI, our new chatbot located at the top of your chat. Write a song for your bestie who loves cheese, find the best IYKYK restaurant, or Snap it a photo of your garden to find the perfect recipe. Now free for all Snapchatters. #SnapPartnerSummit pic.twitter.com/U2KdozuWQz— Snapchat (@Snapchat) April 19, 2023