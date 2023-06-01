Snapchat Introduces New Feature For Snapchat+ Members; Details Here

Photo-sharing app Snapchat has introduced a new feature for Snapchat+ members.

The paid users while chatting with AI chatbot My AI, can send it Snaps of what they’re up to and receive a unique generative image.

"Since launch, Snapchatters have been using My AI as a tool for creativity to learn more about the world, and ask about movies, sports, video games, or even what to wear to prom," the company said in a statement.

While sharing an example, Snapchat said, "Snap My AI a picture of your pizza, OOTD, or even your furry best friend, and My AI may respond with a Snap back in reaction to what you’re doing. So, if you Snap My AI your latest grocery haul, it might recommend a recipe!"