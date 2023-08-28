Should You Get Jio AirFiber or Airtel AirFiber? Here's What You Should Know

Airtel AirFiber and Jio AirFiber both support WiFi 6. WiFi 6 has several major advantages over WiFi 5, and the most important is range, which is nearly double that of WiFi 5, so expect greater reach in your home without the need for repeaters. Speeds are also much faster (though that is dependent on your plan) and WiFi 6 has a better security standard.

One big advantage that Jio has over Airtel is that Jio's 5G network is Standalone (SA) and is newly built from the ground-up and theoretically should be able to deliver higher speeds, unlike Airtel's Non Standalone (NSA) 5G network that leverages Airtel's existing 4G network too. In reality, this would depend on 5G coverage in your area. This means that Jio should be able to offer plans with higher speeds than Airtel AirFiber.

The Catch

Both Jio AirFiber and Airtel AirFiber will only work if your area has a strong 5G network. If not, you will see 4G speeds and you will be disappointed, till 5G comes to your area. Hence, check existing 5G connectivity in your area using a 5G smartphone (you can ask a friend, if you don't have a 5G smartphone).

This is why Airtel AirFiber is currently available in Mumbai and Delhi, as 5G networks are strongest today in metros and both Airtel and Jio are working hard towards setting up 5G in small towns and rural areas, but complete pan-India 5G coverage is still some distance away.