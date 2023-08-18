Shiprocket Partners With Skye Air To Deliver Shipments Via Drones

E-commerce logistics and shipping platform Shiprocket has partnered with Skye Air Mobility Pvt., a software-as-a-service-based drone logistics solutions provider, to deliver shipments using drones. The service will start in Gurugram with five drones.

The partnership is aimed at speeding up order fulfilments and circumventing traffic congestion in urban areas through Skye Air's autonomous drone delivery service.

According to Shiprocket, the drone-delivery service will allow merchants and vendors to offer same-day and next-day deliveries and improve the efficiency, environmental friendliness and customer-centricity of the overall delivery process.

"Shiprocket is on a mission to empower Indian merchants with inclusive, tech-driven solutions to ease their business operations," Chief Executive Officer Saahil Goel said. "Our collaboration with Skye Air represents a significant step towards achieving that goal and propelling the e-commerce landscape towards future advancements throughout India."