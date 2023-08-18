Shiprocket Partners With Skye Air To Deliver Shipments Via Drones
The drone delivery service will debut in Gurugram.
E-commerce logistics and shipping platform Shiprocket has partnered with Skye Air Mobility Pvt., a software-as-a-service-based drone logistics solutions provider, to deliver shipments using drones. The service will start in Gurugram with five drones.
The partnership is aimed at speeding up order fulfilments and circumventing traffic congestion in urban areas through Skye Air's autonomous drone delivery service.
According to Shiprocket, the drone-delivery service will allow merchants and vendors to offer same-day and next-day deliveries and improve the efficiency, environmental friendliness and customer-centricity of the overall delivery process.
"Shiprocket is on a mission to empower Indian merchants with inclusive, tech-driven solutions to ease their business operations," Chief Executive Officer Saahil Goel said. "Our collaboration with Skye Air represents a significant step towards achieving that goal and propelling the e-commerce landscape towards future advancements throughout India."
Drone delivery has become an emerging option for last-mile deliveries as e-commerce firms seek to enhance efficiencies by reducing their delivery times. In comparison to land-based logistics, drone-based delivery options are also less damaging to the environment.
Shiprocket's partnership with Skye Air will allow vendors and merchants to choose drone delivery like any other logistics solution. Skye Air's one-click, plug-and-play solution connects fleets with unmanned airspace, allowing efficient and safe delivery of shipments.
"By leveraging our tech stack and infrastructure, including Skye Pod and Skye Tunnel, we aim to enable faster, safer and more efficient deliveries," Skye Air CEO Ankit Kumar said. "Together, we are paving the way for same-day and next-day deliveries."