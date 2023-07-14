SentinelOne Opens Virtual Data Centre In Mumbai To Improve Data Sovereignty

U.S. cybersecurity company SentinelOne is boosting its offerings in India. The company announced the launch of a virtual data centre in Mumbai that will enable Indian companies, which rely on SentinelOne to shield their business from cyberattacks in a simple, compliant way.

Hosted by SentinelOne's partner Amazon Web Services, the data centre will offer direct, high-performance access to SentinelOne’s Singularity platform while allowing organisations to store their logs within Indian borders, the company said. Singularity platform is a unified solution that combines endpoint protection, cloud security, identity threat detection, and response and data ingestion with analytics in a single console.

Using a native back end and security data lake, the solution offers data localisation and sovereignty with an India-based AWS point-of-presence, SentinelOne said. According to the company, it is also the first open XDR (extended detection and response) solution in India that delivers complete data localisation and sovereignty.

With cyberattacks on the rise, sectors such as banking, financial services, insurance, government, and healthcare are particularly vulnerable. At the same time, enterprises face the challenge of having to comply with data residency and privacy laws of the land. SentinelOne’s data centre will allow organisations that are sensitive to data residency and privacy needs to leverage AI-powered protection to keep assets secure.

“Cyber criminals are moving faster than ever and companies must move with even greater speed to thwart their actions,” said Diwa Dayal, managing director, India and SAARC, SentinelOne.

“At SentinelOne, we understand the stringent reporting requirements that Indian organisations must meet. And with the launch of our local data centre, we are uniquely positioned to help them do it,” Dayal said.