Samsung Unpacked 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Live?

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

In the second Unpacked event of the year, Samsung will be launching several new devices including the highly anticipated foldable smartphones - Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The company has been promoting the event on social media with the hashtag 'JoinTheFlipSide' but hasn't unveiled the line up yet.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on Wednesday will be taking place in Seoul, Korea for the first time. Here's how you can watch it: