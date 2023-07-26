Samsung Unpacked 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Live?
Samsung will host the Unpacked event for the very first time in Seoul, Korea.
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
In the second Unpacked event of the year, Samsung will be launching several new devices including the highly anticipated foldable smartphones - Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.
The company has been promoting the event on social media with the hashtag 'JoinTheFlipSide' but hasn't unveiled the line up yet.
The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on Wednesday will be taking place in Seoul, Korea for the first time. Here's how you can watch it:
How To Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Live?
The event will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom India, Samsung.com, and Samsung's YouTube channel starting at 4:30 PM IST/7 AM ET.
Samsung on Monday released its “Join the flip side” digital out-of-home (OOH) advertisements one by one at landmarks across the world.
"The digital OOH advertisements showcase the overarching theme of the products that will be unveiled at this year’s Galaxy Unpacked, while also inviting customers to experience the “flip side” for themselves," the company said in a statement.
Seventeen digital OOH advertisements are currently on display across various locations in 13 countries: including the Gangnam District, Seoul Tower and COEX in Seoul, Korea; Times Square in New York City, U.S.; Piccadilly Circus in London, U.K.; CentralWorld in Bangkok, Thailand; Tai Koo Li in Chengdu, China; and King Road Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023: What To Expect?
Samsung is reportedly going to launch Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 along with the new Galaxy Tab S9 and the Galaxy Watch 6 series.
A report by NDTV Gadgets 360 said that the upcoming devices were spotted on retail websites by a tipster ahead of their debut.
The report citing Tipster Evan Blass said that Galaxy Z Flip 5 might be available in four colour options whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is listed with three colour options.
Prices of the products have not been revealed yet but media reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might be sold at a starting price of EUR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,72,400) while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may have an initial price tag of EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,08,900).
Samsung is giving an opportunity to interested customers to pre-reserve its upcoming devices by paying Rs 1999.
As per the information on the company's website, customers who pre-reserve the devices will get additional benefits worth Rs 5,000.