Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Date, Time, What To Expect And Live Streaming Details
Samsung is all set to host its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year next week.
Samsung has not officially revealed anything about the event but rumours and media reports suggest that the company will unviel its new foldable smartphones - Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.
The company could also launch new Galaxy Watches along with a new Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Buds.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will take place in Seoul, Korea for the first time ever.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Date And Time
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event will be held on Tuesday, July 26 at 4:30pm IST.
Samsung Galaxy Event Live Streaming: How To Watch It?
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be live streamed on the company's website and YouTube channel. You can also watch it live through the embed below
Samsung is giving an opportunity to interested customers to pre-reserve its upcoming devices by paying Rs 1999.
As per the information on the company's website, customers who pre-reserve the devices will get additional benefits worth Rs 5,000. Check the other benefits here.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: What To Expect?
According to a report in The Verge, Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with several upgrades, which include a larger 3.4-inch cover display.
The report said that the Z Fold 5 is rumoured to have a thinner design than the Z Fold 4.
The Fold 5 may also include a 12MP telephoto lens, up from 10MP on the Fold 4.
A NDTV Gadgets 360 report suggests that the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might start at EUR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,72,400) while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may have an initial price tag of EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,08,900).
The report also said that Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected to include the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
Some updates to Samsung’s Android- and Wear OS-based operating systems, including the launch of One UI 6 and One UI 5 Watch are also expected, the Verge reported.
At the Unpacked event in San Francisco earlier this year, Samsung unveiled a new range of additions to the Galaxy family — including the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Book3 series and an inspiring vision for sustainability.