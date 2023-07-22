Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Date, Time, What To Expect And Live Streaming Details

Samsung is all set to host its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year next week.

Samsung has not officially revealed anything about the event but rumours and media reports suggest that the company will unviel its new foldable smartphones - Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The company could also launch new Galaxy Watches along with a new Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Buds.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will take place in Seoul, Korea for the first time ever.