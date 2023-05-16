Samsung Galaxy S23 Lime Version Launched: Check Price And Offers Here
Samsung held an online event for the launch of the Galaxy S23's Lime version on its website and social media platforms.
Samsung launched the Lime version of Galaxy S23 in India on Tuesday. The smartphone was made available for purchase in the country from 12:00 pm onwards.
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 was released in India in 2023 and the phone was available in four different colors: Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black. With the launch of another colour, Samsung is giving more choices to the customers.
With the launch, Samsung also announced few exclusive offers like,
Instant bank cashback of up to Rs 5,000
Free Smart View Wallet Case of Rs 4,499
Customers can avail these exclusive offers on Samsung Live event page or visit the Samsung website for more details.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Lime Price
Customers can buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB|8GB Lime Smartphone at a promotional price of Rs. 74,999. The MRP of the phone is Rs 89,999 but Samsung is providing up to Rs 15,000 promotional discount.
Customers can also buy this phone on EMI basis starting from Rs 1,666.63/month at 0% interest for 24 months or for Rs 39,999 with exchange.
Visit the website here to check offer details, exchange offers and more.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Features
The Galaxy S23 smartphone includes a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Full HD+ resolution, a variable refresh rate of 120Hz, and Gorilla Glass Victux 2 protection.
It comes equipped with a 50MP main camera that features OIS, a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera with autofocus.
All of the cameras have the ability to record 4K 60fps videos, while the main camera can go as high as 8K 30fps.
The phone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy processor, 8GB RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB storage.
The series comes with Samsung Pay, Samsung DeX, and Samsung Knox.
The phone's battery has a capacity of 3,900mAh and supports 25W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.
It comes pre-installed with Android 13 and will receive four major Android OS updates along with five years of security updates.