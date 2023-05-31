Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price, Features, And Other Key Details
Interested individuals who pre-reserve the smartphone can avail benefits of Rs 2,000 when it goes up for pre-order.
Smartphone maker Samsung has announced the launch date of its upcoming 5G smartphone, the Galaxy F54 5G. The F-series smartphone is available for pre-reserve as well. Here are the details.
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Launch Date
Samsung will launch the Galaxy F54 5G on June 6 at 3 PM in India and customers can pre-book the smartphone from May 30 on the official Samsung website or Flipkart. Interested individuals can pay a token amount of Rs 999 to pre-reserve the phone.
Individuals who pre-reserve the phone can avail benefits of Rs 2,000 when it goes up for pre-order.
Galaxy F54 5G Price
The expected price for this Samsung model is expected to be between Rs 28,000- 30,000. The price may vary based on the colour and accessories of the smartphone.
Galaxy F54 5G Features
As per media reports and leaks, this upcoming 5G smartphone will come with a 108-megapixel camera. Samsung has also teased many of the camera features on its website like 'Nightphotography', 'Astrolapse', 'No Shake Camera' and more.
The company is yet to reveal the official specficiations but here are some of the expected ones.
Network Support: 5G
Operating System: Android v13
Display: 6.7 inches
Battery: 6000 mAh
Memory: Internal 128 GB and Expandable to 1 TB
How To Pre-Reserve Samsung Galaxy F54 5G?
Step 1: Visit the Samsung official website or Flipkart
Step 2: Click on the pre-reserve at Rs 999 option
Step 3: Enter mobile number and make payment
Step 4: Get confirmation notification or email