Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price, Features, And Other Key Details

Interested individuals who pre-reserve the smartphone can avail benefits of Rs 2,000 when it goes up for pre-order.

31 May 2023, 11:39 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Samsung Website</p></div>
Source: Samsung Website

Smartphone maker Samsung has announced the launch date of its upcoming 5G smartphone, the Galaxy F54 5G. The F-series smartphone is available for pre-reserve as well. Here are the details.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Launch Date  

Samsung will launch the Galaxy F54 5G on June 6 at 3 PM in India and customers can pre-book the smartphone from May 30 on the official Samsung website or Flipkart. Interested individuals can pay a token amount of Rs 999 to pre-reserve the phone.

Individuals who pre-reserve the phone can avail benefits of Rs 2,000 when it goes up for pre-order.

Galaxy F54 5G Price  

The expected price for this Samsung model is expected to be between Rs 28,000- 30,000. The price may vary based on the colour and accessories of the smartphone. 

Galaxy F54 5G Features  

As per media reports and leaks, this upcoming 5G smartphone will come with a 108-megapixel camera. Samsung has also teased many of the camera features on its website like 'Nightphotography', 'Astrolapse', 'No Shake Camera' and more.

The company is yet to reveal the official specficiations but here are some of the expected ones.

  • Network Support: 5G  

  • Operating System: Android v13  

  • Display: 6.7 inches  

  • Battery: 6000 mAh  

  • Memory: Internal 128 GB and Expandable to 1 TB

How To Pre-Reserve Samsung Galaxy F54 5G? 

  • Step 1: Visit the Samsung official website or Flipkart

  • Step 2: Click on the pre-reserve at Rs 999 option 

  • Step 3: Enter mobile number and make payment  

  • Step 4: Get confirmation notification or email 

