RRTS Stations: AI-Based Baggage Scanning System To Alert Security Staff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 17-km priority section at the Sahibabad RAPIDX station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Passenger services will begin from 6 am on Saturday.

"The UP government has entrusted the responsibility of security of all the stations in the state to the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) and the deployment of security force at the stations of the priority section has already been done," a senior official said.

Besides, a quick reaction team, bomb detection and disposal squad, and a dog squad team will also be deployed by the UP Police for investigation and prevention of crimes in stations, according to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The under-construction RRTS Corridor is being built for a semi-high-speed regional rail service named RAPIDX by the NCRTC, which is a joint venture company of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan.