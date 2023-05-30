Report Shows Rising Digital Fraud In India; FDP Solutions Critical For Enterprises

With Covid-19 triggering digital transformation and legacy modernisation, IT spending in the country is expected to reach $160 billion in 2027 from an estimated $104 billion in 2022. The Unified Payments Interface accounted for around 57% of transaction volumes in FY22, followed by debit cards at around 13%.

According to the report, the Indian FDP market is growing at a compound annual growth rate of around 37% and is expected to reach $7.6 billion in 2027, from $1.5 billion in 2022. In the world of fraud, the banking, financial services and insurance sector is considered a gold mine, requiring the maximum protection. The BFSI share in the total FDP addressable market in 2022 was expectedly the most, around 73%, followed by around 24% for e-commerce, which is indicative of the growing digitisation of these sectors and the increasing investments in FDP solutions they warrant.

Keeping pace with advancements in technology, fraud has become more advanced—from voice phishing to artificial intelligence-driven sophisticated and complex attacks. Modern threats such as identity theft, account takeover, distributed denial-of-service, ransomware, keylogger, card-not-present and pharming require advanced and strong authentication processes by FDP players.