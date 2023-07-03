Jio Bharat Phone Launched In India For Rs 999: Check Features & More
The Rs 999 Jio Bharat phone would begin beta testing the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones from July 7
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is planning to launch internet-enabled phones for just Rs 999. The company said it would begin beta testing the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones from July 7. The low-budget devices will equip 250 million existing feature phone users with internet-enabled phones.
Jio Bharat phone features
Jio Bharat, priced at Rs 999, introduces two calling and data plans that are remarkably more affordable. The JioBharat V2 4G Phone has the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone. The monthly plan is 30% cheaper and has 7 times more data compared to feature phone offerings of other operators. The phone has plans including Rs 123 for 28 days for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data, compared to other operators’ Rs 179 plan for 28 days for voice calls and 2GB data.
Here are some features of Jio Bharat phones:
Unlimited Voice calls
Latest movies, series on Jio Cinema
UPI Payments
Sports highlights in your language
8 crore songs in your language
FM radio
All day usage
Powerful built-in torch
Get Ready for #JioBharat ð®ð³ð #WithLoveFromJio â¤ï¸ #DigitalIndia #JioSaavn #JioCinema #Music #India #Bharat pic.twitter.com/C60WK7Nzvg— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) July 3, 2023
Chairman Akash Ambani stated that there are approximately 250 million mobile phone users in India who are still confined to the 2G era, unable to access basic internet features at a time when the world stands on the cusp of a 5G revolution. The upcoming Beta tests on Jio Bharat will be carried out across 6,500 tehsils.
Jio Phone Subscribers
Jio's subscriber base is spread across all parts of India. However, it is particularly strong in rural areas. This is because Jio's 4G services are more affordable than those of its competitors. Jio's entry into the Indian telecom market has had a significant impact on the market.
According to the latest data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Jio witnessed a significant growth in its mobile user base, reaching 433.27 million in April, while Airtel's user base remained steady at 370.98 million. However, there was a slight decrease of 0.07 percent in India's overall mobile user base, which now stands at approximately 1.143 billion. Furthermore, wireless teledensity experienced a marginal decline from 82.46 percent in March to 82.34 percent in April.