Reliance Jio Launches Tracking Device JioTag: Price, Features, Specifications And More

Reliance Jio has launched a new item tracking divide JioTag in India. This gadget is seen as an alternative to Apple's AirTag and Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag.

JioTag is Bluetooth enabled and offers a range of up to 20 meters indoors

and up to 50 meters outdoors (Direct line of sight), according to the product description on Jio's website.

The device is available in only white colour and comes with a battery life of upto 1 year.

According to Jio, the key features of JioTag are: