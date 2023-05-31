Realme 11 Pro Series India Launch Date Announced; Check Details Here
The Realme 11 Pro 5G series will consist of two models, the 11 Pro 5G and the 11 Pro+ 5G.
Smartphone maker Realme has announced the launch date of its upcoming Realme 11 Pro 5G series in India.
The Realme 11 Pro 5G series will consist of two models, the 11 Pro 5G and the 11 Pro+ 5G. Actor Shah Rukh Khan is expected to be a part of the launch event which will be live streamed on Realme's YouTube channel.
Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Launch Date
Realme will launch the 11 Pro series in India on June 8 at 12 PM.
"Presenting the perfect blend of luxury and next-level design! Experience the power of #realme11ProSeries5G with @iamsrk on 8th June, 12 noon," the company said in a tweet.
The smartphones will be available in India through Realme's website and Flipkart.
Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Price
Realme has not officially revealed the price of the 11 Pro Series yet. Both phones are expected to be priced between Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,000.
According to the company's website, the new launch offer will include 10000 Realme Coins (Value Rs 100), up to 50% off coupon on selected accessories & 6-month extended warranty up to Rs 1000.
How To Avail Exclusive Benefits?
Step 1: Visit the realme’s official website--
Step 2: Click on the 11 Pro Series 5G tab on the home screen
Step 3: Select the Notify Me option at the bottom of the page
Step 4: Enter details and register on the website to avail offers
Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Features
As per information available on Realme's website, these 5G smartphones will feature industry-first 3D woven textures on the back. It has a 3D couture-level seam for a realistic effect. This smartphone will also feature premium lychee leather that is durable and stain resistant.
Both smartphones will have a 200MP primary camera, enabling "zoom to the next level."
As per media reports, the phones will come with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 1TB. Realme will likely reveal other features ahead of the launch.