Realme 11 Pro Series 5G India Launch Today: Early Access Sale, Pre-Booking And Live Streaming Details

BQPrimeTechnologyRealme 11 Pro Series 5G India Launch Today: Early Access Sale, Pre-Booking And Live Streaming Details
The Realme 11 Pro Series 5G early access sale will start on Thursday from 6 PM to 8 PM

08 Jun 2023, 11:08 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Realme Website</p></div>
Source: Realme Website

Smartphone maker Realme is set to launch its Realme 11 Pro series in India on Thursday.

The Realme 11 Pro 5G series will consist of two models, the 11 Pro 5G and the 11 Pro+ 5G.

The 5G smartphones will be launched at an event at 12 noon and the company will live stream it on its YouTube and social media channels.

Watch Realme 11 Pro Series Launch Event Here

Realme 11 Pro Series Early Access Sale

According to the company, the Realme 11 Pro Series 5G early access sale will start on Thursday from 6 PM to 8 PM. The pre-booking for the smartphones will begin on June 9 at 12 AM.

For the early access sale, interested buyers can receive an instant Rs 1500 discount with HDFC and SBI credit cards, as well as a Rs 1,500 discount under the exchange offer on Flipkart.

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Expected Specs And Features

Realme has announced that the phones will come with a 200 MP Camera. The camera features include:

  • World's First SuperOIS Technology for crystal clear images and videos 

  • Highest Pixel camera in the industry with a 200 MP Camera 

  • Samsung ISOCELL HP3 Superzoom sensor with multi-focal length lossless zoom technology. 

As the phones have already been launch in China, the other expected features are:

  • 5,000mAh battery

  • Storage options for Realme 11 Pro - 12 GB RAM + up to 1 TB expandable memory

  • Screen size: 6.7 inches

Get A Chance To Win Realme Phone 

Realme is also offering a chance to win a Realme 11 Pro Series phone and bag full of goodies. To get the prize, all one has to do is join the live stream contest at 12 noon.

