Ranjan Pai's Family Office, Two Others Buy FirstCry Stake From SoftBank

Three prominent Indian family offices have bought into SoftBank Corp.'s stake in FirstCry ahead of an upcoming initial public offering by the online kids' clothes retailer.

The family office of Manipal Group, led by Chairperson Ranjan Pai, Harsh Mariwala's Sharrp Ventures and the DSP Group Family Office have cumulatively purchased about Rs 435 crore worth of equity in FirstCry.

Pai's Manipal Education and Medical Group family office has bought about Rs 250 crore worth of stake, he told BQ Prime on Monday. Pai couldn't ascertain the exact stake purchased.

He said while FirstCry is IPO-bound, the family office is looking at it as a long-term investment. Pai is also in talks to invest a substantial amount in beleaguered PharmEasy and Byju's-owned Aakash Educational Services Ltd.

Pune-based FirstCry launched in 2010 and retails a wide range of products for babies, kids and mothers through online and physical stores. It has raised about $425 million till date and turned unicorn in 2020 when SoftBank invested around $300 million in FirstCry.