Private Sector, Collaborations, Reforms Driving India’s NewSpace Era: Deloitte-CII Report

The Indian space sector is witnessing a renaissance and the country is positioned for leadership as international collaborations and private investments rise in the space industry, according to a report by Deloitte and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Further, space-as-a-service is set to transform sectors such as agriculture and healthcare, enabling precision farming and telemedicine via satellite technology, the report said.

The global space economy was valued at around $546 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2040. Space technology is impacting aspects of our modern lives, including communication, earth observation, scientific research, navigation systems, weather forecasting, disaster management, agriculture and telemedicine.

The report—NewSpace: India Perspective—delves into the factors driving the growth in the country’s space sector. The report offers an understanding of the Indian space ecosystem and lays out a series of call to actions for expansion and innovation in the industry.

The Shift To NewSpace

According to the report, there has been a shift from conventional space to NewSpace. NewSpace includes democratisation of space with private-sector participation and ownership; a decentralised approach with a focus on commercial viability using innovations in related industries; and enhanced private participation, global collaboration and cross-border partnerships.

India's space industry is also witnessing a surge in startups. More than 420 startups have registered with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre portal of registered space organisations. Private investments saw an accelerated growth of around 77% in 2021−22. The country has the potential to scale up its share in the global space economy from the current 2−3% to 9% by 2030, the report said.

"India's space sector stands on the brink of a transformative journey, with reforms poised to stimulate supply and demand in the space economy. The emergence of the NewSpace era in India promises to unleash a wave of innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialisation marked by agile startups, flexible business models and a focus on cost-effectiveness," said Sreeram Ananthasayanam, partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India.

Reforms, Collaborations Helping Drive Space Ecosystem

A number of policy interventions, including the privatisation of the space sector, are fuelling this growth. The Department of Space's recent release of the Indian Space Policy, 2023, which formally integrated non-governmental entities (including private space enterprises) in various space-related fields, is also serving as a growth driver for the industry. Manufacturing of satellites, launch services, space applications, and research and development are some of these space-related domains.

By encouraging non-governmental entities to engage in end-to-end activities, the policy promotes competition, innovation and growth of the commercial space industry in India. The policy further recognises the importance of international collaboration and cooperation in the sector.

The report highlights that domestic and international stakeholders are keen to collaborate and invest in India’s space ecosystem. It also shows that the sector is stimulating growth in allied industries like telecommunications, agriculture, health, education, infrastructure, navigation and strategic defence by driving technological advancements and innovation.

Call To Actions

The report lays down various measures that can help drive growth and innovation in the space sector. These include fostering public-private partnerships, optimising tax initiatives and policy reforms through schemes such as production-linked incentives and customs exemptions.

Strengthened collaborations with academia and a comprehensive assessment of current space capabilities can further improve India’s self-reliance and competitiveness in the sector. The report also recommends studying how to tap into the downstream potential of the industry, along with standardising market-size estimates and benchmarking global initiatives.