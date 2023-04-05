Police Shutter ‘Genesis’ Dark Web Market and Arrest 119 People

Authorities on Tuesday seized the site, known as Genesis Market, as part of an effort dubbed “Operation Cookie Monster.” The site began in 2018 and has offered access to data stolen from more than 1.5 million compromised computers, amounting to more than 80 million credentials that could be used to access accounts, according to the Department of Justice. Law enforcement arrested 119 people in connection with the site, according to the European police agency Europol.