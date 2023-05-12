Platform Fraud Causes 26% Of Indian Organisations Losses Of Over $1 Million

The onset of the pandemic has led to an increase in platform fraud, a novel form of economic crime that involves fraudulent activities associated with social media, e-commerce, enterprise, and fintech platforms, according to the second edition of PwC’s Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey 2022: India Insights.

The surge in remote work, e-commerce, delivery applications, and contactless payments has further contributed to the rise of this type of fraud.

Around 57% of all fraud incidents in India were platform fraud, the survey report said, with more than 26% of Indian organisations losing over $1 million due to platform fraud. The report adds that platform fraud is continuously evolving and spreading rapidly.

While financial gain is the most prevalent motive for fraudsters, brand damage is another common motive cited by 32% of the surveyed organisations, followed by competitive advantage at 21%.

"On average, an Indian company operates with five different platforms as part of its regular business activities today. The emergence of and surge in e-commerce, contactless payments, home delivery models, remote working, etc., have not only led to various platform-based innovations but also opened avenues of entry for fraudsters," said Puneet Garkhel, partner and leader, Forensics Services, PwC India. "Organisations need to be cognisant of these evolving threats and adequately invest in fraud prevention and detection strategies to safeguard themselves."

Enterprise platforms are a prime target for malware, phishing, money laundering, and ransomware. The threat of ransomware, in particular, has grown to an alarming level. Financial fraud on transactions made to or from platforms accounted for 89% of all platform frauds. These frauds vary from basic unauthorised digital purchases to more complex identity theft and triangulation fraud. Further, payment fraud, particularly through credit cards and digital wallets, accounted for 92% of all customer frauds in India. Customers also face various other types of frauds, such as impersonation, authorised push payments, and application or lending fraud.

"Business leaders are often unaware of their exposure to platform fraud, as they do not view platforms as a distinct sector with common risk considerations. Instead, they treat each platform as a separate vendor with its own threat profile. As transaction processing shifts to platforms, the obligation towards security is also transferred, but many platforms are not equipped to identify, prevent and mitigate fraud like banks are," Puneet said.