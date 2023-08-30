Share.Market: PhonePe Forays Into Stockbroking With New App

PhonePe Pvt. launched a stockbroking app, its third consumer-facing platform, as fintech giant looks to tap India's growing retail investor base.

The discount broking app will allow investors to buy stocks and curate baskets of equities and mutual funds. It will compete with Zerodha, Upstox and Groww. PhonePe's WealthBaskets will be similar to a goal-based basket of exchange-traded securities provided by Smallcase.

"We got into mutual funds about four years ago, insurance about three years ago and then merchant lending," Chief Executive Officer Sameer Nigam said at launch of Share.Market app in Bengaluru on Wednesday. "Stockbroking completes PhonePe's foray into financial services."

Ujjwal Jain has been named chief executive officer and Sujit Modi chief investment officer at Share.Market. The new app follows PhonePe's acquisitions of two wealth management platforms WealthDesk—co-founded by Jain and Modi—and OpenQ in May 2022.

Nigam also hinted that the company's app store would also be launched this year.