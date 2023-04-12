Xiaomi India Smarter Living Event: Date, Time, What To Expect And Live Streaming Details

Xiaomi, which has consistently been one of the country's top-selling smartphone brands, has been holding a yearly smart home and automation-themed event since 2019. The event, which was launched in September 2019, displays gadgets from its network of smart home products.

The Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 event is slated for Thursday, April 13, and will be the fourth iteration. Although Xiaomi has not confirmed the entire list of the products it will introduce at the Smarter Life Event in 2023, many reports have hinted about what to anticipate.

Let's find out more about the date, time, and live streaming information for the Xiaomi Smarter Living event.