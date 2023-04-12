Xiaomi India Smarter Living Event: Date, Time, What To Expect And Live Streaming Details
Xiaomi will release a gamut of AIoT and smart home products on April 13.
Xiaomi, which has consistently been one of the country's top-selling smartphone brands, has been holding a yearly smart home and automation-themed event since 2019. The event, which was launched in September 2019, displays gadgets from its network of smart home products.
The Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 event is slated for Thursday, April 13, and will be the fourth iteration. Although Xiaomi has not confirmed the entire list of the products it will introduce at the Smarter Life Event in 2023, many reports have hinted about what to anticipate.
Let's find out more about the date, time, and live streaming information for the Xiaomi Smarter Living event.
Xiaomi India Smarter Living Event: Date And Time
The Xiaomi Smarter Living Event starts at 2 PM on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Xiaomi India Smarter Living Event: Expectations
Xiaomi will introduce a number of smart home and AIOT products at the event. Let’s check them out:
Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series
The Smart TV X Pro series from Xiaomi is the most anticipated product at the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 event. It is likely to be the first Xiaomi TV to run on Google TV in India rather than Android TV. Moreover, the Xiaomi X Pro series of televisions will have at least three screen sizes, ranging from 43 inches to 55 inches, according to reports; however, this has not yet been confirmed. The cost of the Smart TV X series ranges from ₹28,999 to ₹39,999.
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 is already on the market in many countries and seems to be an expansion of the standard air purification system used by the company. The main features include the ability to operate in areas up to 48 square metres in size, the detection of pet hair and pollens, the deodorisation of rooms with activated carbon filters, the low noise mode that produces 32dB during the night, the negative air ionisation for easier breathing, the ease with which the inner workings can be opened, closed, and cleaned, and the use of proprietary filters.
Xiaomi Grooming Kit
A trimmer with a variety of attachments might be a part of the new Xiaomi grooming range. The only thing Xiaomi's teaser says about the device is that it can be charged via USB-C cords.
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-mop 2i
As Xiaomi does not sell a specific model of this name in any market, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-mop 2i may be a product that makes its debut in India. The floor robot, as advertised by Xiaomi, has powerful suction to remove all filth and hair, very accurate sensors to map homes, smartphone management for operation, and a water tank that is electronically powered.
What Else To Expect?
According to some reports, Xiaomi might also introduce a new air fryer at the event. The teaser poster for the event also depicts what appears to be the display of a smartwatch; however, it does not precisely fit into the home automation-focused concept of the company's Smarter Living event.
Xiaomi India Smarter Living Event: Live Streaming Details
Although no link has been provided, Xiaomi will stream the event live on its website and social media accounts. You can also subscribe to notifications on Xiaomi's website to learn more about how to watch the event.