Xiaomi Buds 4 Earbuds Launched: Check price, Features And More
Xiaomi has recently launched its latest version of earbuds, the Xiaomi Buds 4. Read on to check out the price & specifications
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has recently launched the much anticipated Xiaomi Buds 4, which is the latest in the company’s series of earbuds, alongside the Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones. The Xiaomi Buds 4 is reportedly a toned-down version of the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro that the company launched in China recently. As a successor to the Xiaomi Buds 3, the new Buds 4 come with many upgrades. Let’s take a look at the specifications, features and price of Xiaomi Buds 4.
Xiaomi Buds 4: Price And Availability
As of now, Xiaomi has only launched the at a price of 699 yuan (₹8270), but they are exclusively available only in China for the time being. The Xiaomi Buds 4 are available in a variety of colour options, which include white, black and green. As of right now, Xiaomi has not yet announced any dates for an India launch of the Buds 4, but it is expected that the Buds 4 would be introduced in the Indian market in the coming months.
Xiaomi Buds 4: Features And Specifications
Coming to the specifications, the Xiaomi Buds 4 contain graphene-dual magnetic drivers on each side, and Xiaomi promises these will deliver high-definition and high-quality music. According to Xiaomi, the Buds 4 also have active noise cancellation with transparency mode and 360-degree spatial audio. The Buds 4 also reportedly have Bluetooth 5.3 and LHDC 5.0 for CD-level streaming quality. There are also three built-in microphones in the earbuds that help in eliminating noise outside when taking calls, video calls or online meetings.
The Xiaomi Buds 4 come in a standard oval-shaped box which serves as both the portable charger and carrying case. The individual earbuds are powered by a 30 mAh power cell which offers 6 hours of audio playback. The carrying case contains an additional 480 mAh battery that recharges the earpads when stored inside the case, thereby extending the battery life significantly. The Buds 4 also allows for connecting two devices simultaneously for better functionality.