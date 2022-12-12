Xiaomi Buds 4 Earbuds Launched: Check price, Features And More

Coming to the specifications, the Xiaomi Buds 4 contain graphene-dual magnetic drivers on each side, and Xiaomi promises these will deliver high-definition and high-quality music. According to Xiaomi, the Buds 4 also have active noise cancellation with transparency mode and 360-degree spatial audio. The Buds 4 also reportedly have Bluetooth 5.3 and LHDC 5.0 for CD-level streaming quality. There are also three built-in microphones in the earbuds that help in eliminating noise outside when taking calls, video calls or online meetings.

The Xiaomi Buds 4 come in a standard oval-shaped box which serves as both the portable charger and carrying case. The individual earbuds are powered by a 30 mAh power cell which offers 6 hours of audio playback. The carrying case contains an additional 480 mAh battery that recharges the earpads when stored inside the case, thereby extending the battery life significantly. The Buds 4 also allows for connecting two devices simultaneously for better functionality.