WhatsApp's New Feature Will Allow Users To Use The Same Account On Multiple Phones
WhatsApp has emphasised that this new feature will not compromise users’ privacy or security.
On Tuesday, April 25, popular messaging service WhatsApp unveiled a significant new feature that would let users use the same WhatsApp account on numerous phones. According to the Meta-owned platform, the feature will be rolled out globally and will be accessible to everyone in the upcoming weeks.
Users will be able to view their chats and other account information from numerous phones or tablets at once, and it will be available on both Android and iOS devices. Therefore, users won't need to log out of their primary device to access their WhatsApp account on a different phone.
"Today, we're improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones," the platform said in a blog post.
Additionally, WhatsApp is making it simpler to connect the companion devices. It will gradually provide a different, more approachable method of connecting to companion devices. To enable device linking on your phone, you will need to input your phone number on WhatsApp Web and receive a one-time code. Currently, scanning a QR code is how you connect your device.
How To Use WhatsAp On Multiple Phones?
The multi-device functionality, one of the most requested features, would allow users to join their phone as one of up to four additional devices, just like they can do with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktops. The restriction on users using the app on more than one phone at once will be greatly improved with the addition of this capability. Users can transfer between devices without losing their chats or other data thanks to the new feature.
WhatsApp has emphasised that this new feature will not compromise users’ privacy or security. If your primary device is idle for a prolonged period of time, all messages and calls will still be end-to-end encrypted, and you will automatically be logged out of all companion devices.