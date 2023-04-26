WhatsApp's New Feature Will Allow Users To Use The Same Account On Multiple Phones

On Tuesday, April 25, popular messaging service WhatsApp unveiled a significant new feature that would let users use the same WhatsApp account on numerous phones. According to the Meta-owned platform, the feature will be rolled out globally and will be accessible to everyone in the upcoming weeks.

Users will be able to view their chats and other account information from numerous phones or tablets at once, and it will be available on both Android and iOS devices. Therefore, users won't need to log out of their primary device to access their WhatsApp account on a different phone.

"Today, we're improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones," the platform said in a blog post.