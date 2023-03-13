Whatsapp New Emojis: Jellyfish, Pink Heart Among The 21 Emojis That WhatsApp Is Planning to Introduce

21 new emoticons for the keyboard and a new approval tool for group chat managers are two of the impending WhatsApp improvements. The platform is reportedly testing 21 new emoticons for its Android beta users, according to Wabetainfo, a website that keeps track of all the advances in WhatsApp. Users won't need to hunt for an additional keyboard with the new set of emojis in order to transmit them in chat.

The new emojis are notably a part of WhatsApp's most recent Unicode 15.0 release. Prior to now, the new 21 emojis could be sent using an alternative keyboard even though they weren't yet available in the main WhatsApp keyboard because they were still in development. In addition, the report said that the addition of new emojis has resolved the issue that puzzled consumers because they could receive these emojis but not transmit them without alternatives. Some of the new emojis include Khanda, duck, raven, Wi-Fi, flute, Japanese fan, ginger, brush, flower, blue jellyfish, peas in a pod, angel wing, donkey, moose, light blue heart, grey heart, fuschia heart, and a screaming head emoji.

But the two hand emojis that stand in for giving Hi5 are the most interesting addition. Incidentally, users have been using the praying hand emoji as the Hi5 symbol for a considerable amount of time, and there is some controversy as to whether it is a praying hand or Hi5 symbol. The latest update from the platform ends the discussion.