Whatsapp New Emojis: Jellyfish, Pink Heart Among The 21 Emojis That WhatsApp Is Planning to Introduce
WhatsApp's most recent beta updates include a number of new features that will be given out later to all users
WhatsApp, an instant messaging service, is developing a plethora of new features that will be included in its next app updates. Whether for Android, iOS, or desktop use, the instant messaging software is creating features to improve user experience and privacy.
21 new emoticons for the keyboard and a new approval tool for group chat managers are two of the impending WhatsApp improvements. The platform is reportedly testing 21 new emoticons for its Android beta users, according to Wabetainfo, a website that keeps track of all the advances in WhatsApp. Users won't need to hunt for an additional keyboard with the new set of emojis in order to transmit them in chat.
The new emojis are notably a part of WhatsApp's most recent Unicode 15.0 release. Prior to now, the new 21 emojis could be sent using an alternative keyboard even though they weren't yet available in the main WhatsApp keyboard because they were still in development. In addition, the report said that the addition of new emojis has resolved the issue that puzzled consumers because they could receive these emojis but not transmit them without alternatives. Some of the new emojis include Khanda, duck, raven, Wi-Fi, flute, Japanese fan, ginger, brush, flower, blue jellyfish, peas in a pod, angel wing, donkey, moose, light blue heart, grey heart, fuschia heart, and a screaming head emoji.
But the two hand emojis that stand in for giving Hi5 are the most interesting addition. Incidentally, users have been using the praying hand emoji as the Hi5 symbol for a considerable amount of time, and there is some controversy as to whether it is a praying hand or Hi5 symbol. The latest update from the platform ends the discussion.
Moreover, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will enable group administrators to approve new members. This feature will further provide group admins more power because they will be able to restrict or regulate the amount of people who may join a group and effectively manage the group chat. However, for the feature to function, administrators must turn it on. Once enabled, group administrators can view member join requests and decide whether to accept or reject them.
Additionally, WhatsApp is also developing a new feature that reveals the WhatsApp display names of group members rather than simply their phone numbers. It makes it simpler for group administrators and other participants to identify who is messaging in the group right away. If a caller belongs to a group within the WhatsApp community, users can also block them.