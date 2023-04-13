What is Auto-GPT? Know About Its Features And How To Use It

Auto-GPT is an open-source Python programme that was released on GitHub by a developer who goes by the username ‘Significant Gravitas’. Built on the foundation of GPT-4, this open-source application enables AI to function autonomously without constant user inputs. Once you provide Auto-GPT with an overall objective, it will take step-by-step actions to accomplish that objective. This approach is based on the idea of "AI agents," which can access the internet and execute tasks on a computer independently without requiring constant guidance.

There is also a simple demonstration posted on GitHub where Auto-GPT has been given the goal of browsing the internet and coming up with completely original recipes for upcoming events or holidays. Chef-GPT, as this particular program was dubbed, started scouting the internet to come up with unique original recipes and then as per instructions saved the recipes on the user’s computer. The truly impressive feat here is Auto-GPT’s ability to search the internet on its own and perform tasks like saving files onto the computer. These are functions that are beyond the capabilities of chatbots like ChatGPT.

People across the world are also coming up with many different use cases for Auto-GPT on the internet. A Twitter user posted an example of ‘E-commerce-GPT’, where he had given Auto-GPT the goal to autonomously develop and run an e-commerce business. Another programmer created ‘Robo-GPT’, which was built to autonomously write, analyse, rewrite and save code. Others have also started to develop tools similar to Auto-GPT, such as the ‘Microsoft Jarvis’, and ‘BabyAGI’, which also have the ability to act on self-prompts.