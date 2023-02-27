Vivo V27 Series To Launch On March 1; Check Expected Specifications, Price And Features

The Vivo V27 series has many attractive features. All smartphones under the V27 series will feature an innovative colour-changing glass back panel, along with a sleek and elegant structure. The V27 series of smartphones also come with a 3D curved display that supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Moreover, the V27 series is expected to come with a battery capacity of 4500 mAh and support turbo charging of 67 W. The Vivo V27 series will also feature an ultra-thin design and all smartphones in this series will only be 7.4 mm thick. The Vivo V27 series will come with the Android 13 with the company's own OS on top.

The Vivo V27 smartphone series also comes with the Sony IMX766V sensor, and the cameras support ‘Portrait Mode’ as well as ‘Aura Light Portrait’, which according to the company, allow users to capture clear natural light portrait photos.

The Vivo V27 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Vivo V27 Pro is expected to feature the same display. The Vivo V27 is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, whereas the Vivo V27 Pro is expected to feature a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The Vivo V27 is expected to be available in memory and RAM options of 128GB and 8GB respectively, 256GB and 8GB respectivrly, and 256GB and 12GB respectively. The V27 Pro will likely be available with similar options. The Vivo V27 is expected to feature a 64MP main camera along with a 50MP front selfie camera. On the other hand, the V27 Pro is expected to feature 50MP sensors for both the front and rear cameras.