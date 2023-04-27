Vivo T2x 5G Sale Begins In India: Check Price, Variants, Features
The Vivo T2x 5G sale officially started on Thursday, April 27
Vivo, the Chinese smartphone brand, has launched a new mid-range smartphone in India, the Vivo T2x 5G. The smartphone was launched along with Vivo T2 earlier this month. Now, the Vivo T2x 5G is finally available for purchase on Flipkart and Vivo India website starting Thursday, April 27. If you're on the lookout for a mid-range smartphone with decent specifications, then the Vivo T2x 5G is definitely worth considering.
Vivo T2x 5G Price And Variants
The Vivo T2x 5G is available in three variants in India. The base variant with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at ₹12,999. The variant that comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is available for ₹13,999, while the top variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at ₹15,999. The device is available in three colour variants that include Marine Blue, Aurora Gold, and Glimmer Black.
Vivo T2x 5G Specifications
The Vivo T2x 5G is equipped with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor on the screen. The Vivo T2x 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.
In terms of the camera, the Vivo T2x 5G sports a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The rear camera comes with a variety of different shooting modes such as Night, Video, Portrait, Timelapse, Panorama, Slo-Mo, and Pro. On the front, the smartphone has an 8 MP camera for selfies.
The Vivo T2x 5G runs on Android 13 operating system with the company's own FunTouch OS 13. The smartphone is equipped with a standard 5,000-mAh battery. It also features 5G connectivity and various sensors, including an accelerometer, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope.
The Vivo T2x 5G is a capable mid-range smartphone with decent specs and features. If you're looking for a new smartphone in this price range, the Vivo T2x 5G is definitely worth checking out.
Also Read: