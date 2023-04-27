Vivo T2x 5G Sale Begins In India: Check Price, Variants, Features

The Vivo T2x 5G is equipped with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor on the screen. The Vivo T2x 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

In terms of the camera, the Vivo T2x 5G sports a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The rear camera comes with a variety of different shooting modes such as Night, Video, Portrait, Timelapse, Panorama, Slo-Mo, and Pro. On the front, the smartphone has an 8 MP camera for selfies.



The Vivo T2x 5G runs on Android 13 operating system with the company's own FunTouch OS 13. The smartphone is equipped with a standard 5,000-mAh battery. It also features 5G connectivity and various sensors, including an accelerometer, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope.

The Vivo T2x 5G is a capable mid-range smartphone with decent specs and features. If you're looking for a new smartphone in this price range, the Vivo T2x 5G is definitely worth checking out.