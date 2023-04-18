Truecaller Fraud Protection Launched: How To Use The AI-Powered Tool To Avoid SMS Scams?

There has been a sharp rise in the total number of SMS fraud incidents that have been reported nationwide in recent days. Unsuspecting people are receiving false SMSes from scammers asking them to update their PAN, Aadhaar, bank account, or other associated paperwork. These communications are intended to deceive recipients into falling for scammers' ruses and potentially exposing their financial and personal data.

Thus, to assist consumers with the web of SMS fraud and other scams through mobile, Truecaller recently introduced a new service that will employ AI-powered tools to help users avoid SMS scams. The new AI-driven application from Truecaller is called Fraud Protection. It uses customer feedback and machine learning to battle fraudulent messages and senders. The fraud prevention tool is especially useful for consumers who have trouble recognising fraud and wrongly think they are dealing with trustworthy companies.

All Android users presently have access to Truecaller's Fraud Protection service, and iPhone users should get it soon as well. It is claimed that the application is effective at intelligently identifying fake senders and messages. Furthermore, according to the company, even without user reports, its fraud protection system learns to automatically find new types of fraud.