Tongyi Qianwen: Chinese Tech Giant Alibaba To Roll Out A ChatGPT Competitor
Daniel Zhang Group CEO and Charman announces the introduction of Alibaba Cloud's new ChatGTP-styled AI model, Tongyi Qianwen.
Ever since it was launched, ChatGPT has been all the rage, especially in the tech industry. Several huge tech companies have come up with various AI models to compete with ChatGPT. In a similar attempt, tech giant Alibaba’s cloud computing unit - Alibaba Cloud - announced the introduction of another ChatGPT competitor, a large language model named Tongyi Qianwen.
This announcement was made on Tuesday, April 11, at the 2023 Alibaba Cloud Summit held in Beijing. Daniel Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group and CEO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, unveiled their new AI model—Tongyi Qianwen—while stating that it will be integrated across the company’s various businesses in the “near future”.
“We are at a technological watershed moment driven by generative AI and cloud computing, and businesses across all sectors have started to embrace intelligence transformation to stay ahead of the game,” said Zhang at the Alibaba Cloud Summit.
“As a leading global cloud computing service provider, Alibaba Cloud is committed to making computing and AI services more accessible and inclusive for enterprises and developers, enabling them to uncover more insights, explore new business models for growth, and create more cutting-edge products and services for society,” Zhang added while talking about the company’s new AI model.
Integrating Tongyi Qianwen, The New AI Model, Into Alibaba’s Businesses
Although a clear timeline hasn’t been given for Tongyi Qianwen’s integration into all of Alibaba’s businesses, the company has said that they will be doing so in the near future. Alibaba Cloud also claims that Tongyi Qiawen’s integration into Alibaba’s ecosystem will further enhance user experience across all its businesses.
This AI model with Chinese and English language capabilities will be first embedded into DingTalk, Alibaba’s digital workplace messaging app and Tmall Genie, an AI-powered smart speaker similar to Amazon’s Alexa.
According to the press release shared by the Chinese tech giant, here’s what Tongyi Qianwen’s integration can do in the aforementioned products:
Tongyi Qianwen-powered DingTalk: Tongyi Qianwen is designed to make workplace communications on DingTalk more efficient by summarising meeting notes, turning meeting conversations into text, writing emails, and drafting business proposals or even making promotional campaign plans or pitches via simple prompts. In fact, you will even be able to create a mini application on DingTalk by simply photographing a draft idea written on paper.
Tongyi Qianwen-powered Tmall Genie: With the addition of Tongyi Qiawen into Tmall Genie, users in China will now be able to engage in more dynamic, vivid, and entertaining conversations with the AI chatbot. It can do things like creating and narrating bedtime stories for your kids, providing you with healthy diet recipes, recommending mood music, and more.
The tech company demonstrated some of these features, such as transcribing meeting notes, crafting business proposals and pitches, and telling children’s stories via Tongyi Qianwen. After these two, Alibaba will eventually roll out this ChatGPT competitor into various other businesses under the company as well.
Currently, Alibaba Cloud has opened up Tongyi Qianwen to enterprise customers for beta testing before making it available to common users. The company will offer these clients access to Tongyi Qianwen on the cloud and help them build customised AI models by fine-tuning Tongyi Qiawen with customers’ proprietary intelligence and industrial information.
Jingren Zhou, CTO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, also shared her thoughts on AI, saying, “We are witnessing a new paradigm of AI development where cloud and AI models play an essential role. By making this paradigm more inclusive, we hope to facilitate businesses from all industries with their intelligence transformation and, ultimately, help boost their business productivity, and expand their expertise and capabilities while unlocking more exciting opportunities through innovations.”