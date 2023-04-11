Tongyi Qianwen: Chinese Tech Giant Alibaba To Roll Out A ChatGPT Competitor

Ever since it was launched, ChatGPT has been all the rage, especially in the tech industry. Several huge tech companies have come up with various AI models to compete with ChatGPT. In a similar attempt, tech giant Alibaba’s cloud computing unit - Alibaba Cloud - announced the introduction of another ChatGPT competitor, a large language model named Tongyi Qianwen.

This announcement was made on Tuesday, April 11, at the 2023 Alibaba Cloud Summit held in Beijing. Daniel Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group and CEO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, unveiled their new AI model—Tongyi Qianwen—while stating that it will be integrated across the company’s various businesses in the “near future”.

“We are at a technological watershed moment driven by generative AI and cloud computing, and businesses across all sectors have started to embrace intelligence transformation to stay ahead of the game,” said Zhang at the Alibaba Cloud Summit.

“As a leading global cloud computing service provider, Alibaba Cloud is committed to making computing and AI services more accessible and inclusive for enterprises and developers, enabling them to uncover more insights, explore new business models for growth, and create more cutting-edge products and services for society,” Zhang added while talking about the company’s new AI model.