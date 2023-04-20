SpaceX Starship Launch Live Streaming: How To Watch The Launch of World's Biggest Rocket?

The official SpaceX website states, “Starship is a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, help humanity return to the Moon, and travel to Mars and beyond. With a test such as this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances the development of Starship.”



The Starship is designed to carry cargo and people beyond Earth and is critical to NASA’s plan to return astronauts to the moon. In 2019, SpaceX was awarded a contract worth nearly $3 billion by NASA to use the Starship as a lander for astronauts on the Moon. This is part of NASA's Artemis program, where the Starship will transport astronauts from NASA's SLS rocket and Orion capsule to the Moon. Although SpaceX had planned to conduct the first orbital launch of the Starship in the summer of 2021, delays in development and FAA approval have postponed this launch.