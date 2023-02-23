Sony 'State of Play' PlayStation Event: Date, Time, Event Details

However, the main attraction of the PlayStation State of Play event will be 15 minutes of all-new gameplay details and updates on Rocksteady Studios’ next game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, for PlayStation 5.

The last State of Play event was held on September 13, 2022, where we saw the official reveal of Tekken 8, a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarok, Like a Dragon: Ishin, and much more. Sony has also used these events to showcase other PlayStation blockbusters like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2, and more.