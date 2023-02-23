BQPrimeTechnologySony 'State of Play' PlayStation Event: Date, Time, Event Details
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sony 'State of Play' PlayStation Event: Date, Time, Event Details

In a tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account, Sony has announced the next ‘State of Play’ event for 2023.
BQPrime
23 Feb 2023, 12:06 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source:&nbsp;https://blog.playstation.com/2023/02/21/new-state-of-play-arrives-thursday-featuring-suicide-squad-kill-the-justice-league/</p></div>
Source: https://blog.playstation.com/2023/02/21/new-state-of-play-arrives-thursday-featuring-suicide-squad-kill-the-justice-league/
ADVERTISEMENT

Sony has announced that the next PlayStation ‘State of Play’ event will take place on February 23, 2023 to showcase some of the new games by third-party developers for the PlayStation 5. 

Sony has reserved a major chunk of its big announcements for State of Play events. The upcoming State of Play event will also reveal the first glimpse at 5 PlayStation VR2 games that are set to arrive later this year.

However, the main attraction of the PlayStation State of Play event will be 15 minutes of all-new gameplay details and updates on Rocksteady Studios’ next game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, for PlayStation 5.

The last State of Play event was held on September 13, 2022, where we saw the official reveal of Tekken 8, a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarok, Like a Dragon: Ishin, and much more. Sony has also used these events to showcase other PlayStation blockbusters like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2, and more.

The upcoming Sony PlayStation State of Play event will be held on February 23, 2023, at 1 pm PT (2:30 am IST). You can live-stream the event on Sony PlayStation's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

ADVERTISEMENT