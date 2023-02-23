Sony 'State of Play' PlayStation Event: Date, Time, Event Details
In a tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account, Sony has announced the next ‘State of Play’ event for 2023.
Sony has announced that the next PlayStation ‘State of Play’ event will take place on February 23, 2023 to showcase some of the new games by third-party developers for the PlayStation 5.
Sony has reserved a major chunk of its big announcements for State of Play events. The upcoming State of Play event will also reveal the first glimpse at 5 PlayStation VR2 games that are set to arrive later this year.
However, the main attraction of the PlayStation State of Play event will be 15 minutes of all-new gameplay details and updates on Rocksteady Studios’ next game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, for PlayStation 5.
The last State of Play event was held on September 13, 2022, where we saw the official reveal of Tekken 8, a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarok, Like a Dragon: Ishin, and much more. Sony has also used these events to showcase other PlayStation blockbusters like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2, and more.
The upcoming Sony PlayStation State of Play event will be held on February 23, 2023, at 1 pm PT (2:30 am IST). You can live-stream the event on Sony PlayStation's official and channels.