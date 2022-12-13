Samsung Galaxy S23 Specifications Revealed: 8K Video And Other Features

Samsung is among the largest tech companies in the world and they have a very loyal fan base. The upcoming S23 flagship series of smartphones is highly anticipated, and the specifications for the Galaxy S23 Ultra were just revealed by TENAA. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, just like the previous version the S22 Ultra has dimensions of 163.4mm x 78.1mm x 8.9mm and weighs 233g. The display of the S23 Ultra is also similar to the predecessor S22 Ultra, as the screen is 6.8 inches in size with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,088px resolution (19.3:9 aspect ratio). As per the specification leaks, the battery of the S23 Ultra has been listed as 5000 mAh.

The new S23 Ultra also reportedly comes with 3 different CPU frequency clusters; namely 3.36GHz, 2.8GHz, and 2.0GHz. These CPU frequency clusters are similar to that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SM8550-AC processor, which has been rumoured to be in all the Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. Along with this processor, Samsung will reportedly provide 8GB or 12GB depending upon the model, as well as in-built memory options of 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB. While it was rumoured that the phone will have satellite communication support, it was not revealed in the specifications provided by the TENAA.

The specific details about the S23 Ultra’s camera setup have also not been listed, but experts expect that the S23 Ultra will include a 200 MP main camera sensor, along with a 3x and 10x telephoto lens. The camera will reportedly be able to shoot 8K resolution video at 30 frames per second (FPS), while the previous versions only support up to 24 fps. More details about the S23 Ultra will officially be revealed in the Samsung Unpacked event that will reportedly be held in February.