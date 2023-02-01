Samsung Galaxy S23 Launch Event: Know How To Watch It Live

As per multiple online tech publications, the Samsung S23 is expected to come with the latest gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SOC, 12 GB of RAM, and internal memory options from 256GB to 1TB. The phone will reportedly come with a large 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels. The device will come installed with Android and Samsung’s One UI 5.1 installed on top. Moreover, the main camera will be a 200mp sensor, and a telephoto and ultrawide lens. The front camera will have a 12mp sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will come equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and will support fast charging of 45W.