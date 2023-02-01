Samsung Galaxy S23 Launch Event: Know How To Watch It Live
The next generation of Samsung’s highly anticipated flagship device, the Galaxy S23 is set for launch today February 1, 2023.
Samsung’s Galaxy S series of smartphones is the company’s flagship line of devices and the company is just about to unveil the latest generation in Galaxy S23. The South Korean tech giant is set to officially launch the Galaxy S23 at a launch event on February 1, 2023. It is expected that 3 phones would be launched under the Galaxy S23 series; the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Read on to know how you can watch the launch event for this highly anticipated smartphone live.
How To Watch Galaxy S23 Launch Event Live?
The launch event, officially titled ‘Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023’ is scheduled to begin at 11:30 pm IST, and the event will be broadcast live on multiple platforms. If you wish to watch the Galaxy S23 launch event live, you can catch the live stream on Samsung’s official website. The live stream will also be available on Samsung India’s website. Moreover, the event will also be broadcast live on Samsung’s official Twitter and YouTube channels.
What To Expect At The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event?
Apart from the launch of the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones, it is expected that Samsung will also be launching a new line of laptops called ‘Samsung Book’. Not a lot of information is available about this new series of laptops. Some tech websites have predicted the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. There is also a possibility that Samsung might announce a new Galaxy Tablet or Galaxy Buds.
Samsung Galaxy S23: Rumoured Specifications
As per multiple online tech publications, the Samsung S23 is expected to come with the latest gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SOC, 12 GB of RAM, and internal memory options from 256GB to 1TB. The phone will reportedly come with a large 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels. The device will come installed with Android and Samsung’s One UI 5.1 installed on top. Moreover, the main camera will be a 200mp sensor, and a telephoto and ultrawide lens. The front camera will have a 12mp sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will come equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and will support fast charging of 45W.