Samsung Galaxy S23 Gets Huge Price Drop, Find Out How To Buy It For Less Than ₹42,000
Samsung Galaxy S23, originally priced at ₹89,999, is now available on Amazon at an offer price of ₹41,998 only.
Samsung is one of the leading brands in the mobile phone industry. Their recently launched 5G phone Samsung Galaxy S23 is available at a starting price of ₹89,999 for the 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the variant with 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage is originally priced at ₹95,999.
However, with a huge price drop on Amazon, you can now get the 128 GB model for as low as ₹41,998. So, if you were waiting for an opportunity to get your hands on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 at a discounted price, this is it!
How To Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 For ₹41,998?
Samsung Galaxy S23 promises to be a high-performance model. However, the price for this smartphone is slightly on the heavier side. Currently, the 8 GB and 128 GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23, originally priced at ₹89,999, is available on Amazon for ₹74,998 after a 17% discount. This means you’re already saving ₹15,000 on your purchase.
Additionally, Amazon offers a whopping discount of up to ₹33,000 in exchange for your existing phone. This brings down the price of the already discounted Samsung Galaxy S23 to only ₹41,998. However, it is important to remember that this amount will be determined depending on the model and condition of the phone you are planning to offer in exchange for the Samsung Galaxy S23.
Additional Amazon Offers On Samsung Galaxy S23
Apart from the existing discount and exchange value, you can also avail various other discounts on Amazon for your Samsung Galaxy S23. Listed below are all bank offers provided on the e-commerce website:
Instant discount of flat ₹5,000 on HDFC Bank credit card transactions on a minimum purchase value of ₹10,000.
Instant discount of 7.5% up to ₹1,500 on Yes Bank credit card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of ₹12,000.
Instant discount of 7.5% up to ₹1,000 on Bank of Baroda credit card transactions on a minimum purchase value of ₹10,000.
Instant discount of 5% up to ₹250 on HSBC Cashback credit card transactions on a minimum purchase value of ₹1,000.
So, if you have any of the aforementioned cards, you can save some additional money by using them to pay for your Samsung Galaxy S23. No coupon code is needed to avail this offer. Simply enter your card details or select the correct card to get instant discounts as mentioned above.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Specifications
The compact premium flagship model from Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy S23 comes in a glass and metal design. It has a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display and comes with a customised Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
With a 50 MP, 12 MP and 10 MP rear camera, the smartphone offers some great camera performance which also includes capturing 8K video at 30fps. With a battery capacity of 3,900 mAh, the smartphone also offers an impressive battery life. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is now available in Phantom Black, Lavender, Green, and Cream colours.