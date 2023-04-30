Samsung Galaxy S23 Gets Huge Price Drop, Find Out How To Buy It For Less Than ₹42,000

Samsung is one of the leading brands in the mobile phone industry. Their recently launched 5G phone Samsung Galaxy S23 is available at a starting price of ₹89,999 for the 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the variant with 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage is originally priced at ₹95,999.

However, with a huge price drop on Amazon, you can now get the 128 GB model for as low as ₹41,998. So, if you were waiting for an opportunity to get your hands on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 at a discounted price, this is it!