Samsung Galaxy F04 To Launch On January 4; Check Price, Features And Specifications
The upcoming budget smartphone Samsung Galaxy F04 is set to be launched in India on January 4, 2023. Read on to learn more
As per reports, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F04 smartphone is set for launch in India on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. As the official launch date grows closer, Samsung has released a few teasers and promotional photos of this budget smartphone device through various social media channels. As with other smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy F series, the Galaxy F04 will be sold exclusively through the online retailer Flipkart. The official landing page for the Samsung Galaxy F04 is already live on Flipkart and offers a look at this upcoming device. Read on to learn more details about the Samsung Galaxy F04 such as its price, features and specifications.
Samsung Galaxy F04 Price
As per the official Flipkart page for the Samsung Galaxy F04, the device's price has been marked as ₹7,xxx, so it will be somewhere between the range of ₹7,000 and ₹7,999. 91mobiles, a reputed tech website has predicted that the Samsung Galaxy F04 will have an expected starting price of ₹7,999. While other rumours also predict that the price of the Samsung Galaxy F04 will be ₹7,499. The final price will only be revealed at the launch on January 04, on the Flipkart website.
Samsung Galaxy F04: Specifications And Features
As per the Flipkart page for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F04, the smartphone will come with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Moreover, the Galaxy F04 is being launched in two colour options; Jade Purple and Opal Green. The smartphone will come with the Android 12 operating system out of the box and Samsung will provide updates as they come along. When it comes to processing power, the Samsung Galaxy F04 is equipped with a Mediatek P35 processor, which will allow for smooth functioning and multitasking. The phone will also be equipped with a large 5000 mAh battery, ensuring that its battery will last a long time. As for the phone’s screen, the Galaxy F04 comes with a 16.55cm HD+ display. While details about the camera on this device haven’t been officially revealed, the Samsung Galaxy F04 is expected to come with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.