Samsung Galaxy F04 To Launch On January 4; Check Price, Features And Specifications

As per the Flipkart page for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F04, the smartphone will come with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Moreover, the Galaxy F04 is being launched in two colour options; Jade Purple and Opal Green. The smartphone will come with the Android 12 operating system out of the box and Samsung will provide updates as they come along. When it comes to processing power, the Samsung Galaxy F04 is equipped with a Mediatek P35 processor, which will allow for smooth functioning and multitasking. The phone will also be equipped with a large 5000 mAh battery, ensuring that its battery will last a long time. As for the phone’s screen, the Galaxy F04 comes with a 16.55cm HD+ display. While details about the camera on this device haven’t been officially revealed, the Samsung Galaxy F04 is expected to come with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.