Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Know The Launch Date, Price, Specifications

Realme is a popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer that is well known for its budget android smartphone offerings. Realme is set to launch the next generation of its numbered series of smartphones; the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+ in India in the coming week. While the company has not yet officially revealed the product details in India, this very smartphone has already been released publicly in China, so its specifications are already available to the public.

The Realme 10 Pro series of phones will be officially launched in India by the company on December 8, 2022, at 12.30 PM IST. In a video clip uploaded by Realme VP Madhav Sheth on Twitter, it confirms that the Realme 10 Pro Plus base price in India will start under ₹25,000. The previous generation of this phone, the Realme 9 Pro was also launched at a similar price during its launch was at that time, the most expensive Realme smartphone in the company’s numbered series of phones. In China, the Realme 10 Pro + starts at a price of CNY 1,699, which roughly equates to ₹19,400 in India.