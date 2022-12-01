Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Know The Launch Date, Price, Specifications
Popular smartphone maker Realme is set to launch the highly anticipated Realme 10 Pro+ in India soon. Read on to learn more
Realme 10 Pro And 10 Pro +: Launch Date and Pricing
Realme is a popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer that is well known for its budget android smartphone offerings. Realme is set to launch the next generation of its numbered series of smartphones; the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+ in India in the coming week. While the company has not yet officially revealed the product details in India, this very smartphone has already been released publicly in China, so its specifications are already available to the public.
The Realme 10 Pro series of phones will be officially launched in India by the company on December 8, 2022, at 12.30 PM IST. In a video clip uploaded by Realme VP Madhav Sheth on Twitter, it confirms that the Realme 10 Pro Plus base price in India will start under ₹25,000. The previous generation of this phone, the Realme 9 Pro was also launched at a similar price during its launch was at that time, the most expensive Realme smartphone in the company’s numbered series of phones. In China, the Realme 10 Pro + starts at a price of CNY 1,699, which roughly equates to ₹19,400 in India.
Realme 10 Pro(+): Specifications
Here are the main specifications of the upcoming Realme 10 Pro series:
The Realme 10 Pro + will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC along with the Mali-G68 GPU.
The smartphone will come with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage capacity can also be extended via a MicroSD card.
The Realme 10 Pro will come with Android 13 out of the box with the Realme UI 4.0 over it.
The phone will come with a large 6.7-inch Full HD+, AMOLED curved display.
The screen on the Realme 10 Pro will have a 120 Hz refresh rate and will also support HDR10+.
As for the cameras, the Realme 10 Pro will get a triple camera at the back with a 108 MP primary sensor. The other two lenses will be an ultrawide and a macro lens. The selfie front camera is a 16 MP sensor with a whole punch cut-out design.
The Realme 10 Pro will have a battery capacity of 5000 mAh and will support wired fast charging of up to 67W.
The Realme 10 Pro is also 5G compatible and will come with a fingerprint reader for security.