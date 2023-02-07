OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event: How To Watch LIVE?
OnePlus is just few hours away from its OnePlus 11 Cloud launch event. Read on to know how to watch the event live.
All eyes are focused on OnePlus’ much-awaited Cloud 11 event. The Chinese tech company is getting ready to introduce a number of new products for Indian consumers, such as the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, OnePlus Pad, and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. "A new era of OnePlus devices awaits you on February 7, 7:30 PM," the company announced on its website.
OnePlus Cloud 11 Event Time
The OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event will get started at 7:30 PM in New Delhi. Everyone is welcome to the launch event. People who are interested can purchase event tickets through Paytm Insider. Plus, interested customers can sign up on the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event page, for access to the Chinese tech company's most recent updates.
OnePlus Cloud 11 Event: Where To Watch It Live?
Starting at 7:30 PM, the event will be live-streamed on the OnePlus YouTube channel and the company's official website.
OnePlus Cloud 11 Event: What To Expect?
OnePlus 11 5G
OnePlus 11 5G will be equipped with the most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM with RAM-Vita, which can run up to 40 programs simultaneously in the background. The smartphone will have a third-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2
The new earphones are created by OnePlus to be the perfect match for the OnePlus 11 5G, delivering a rich, stereophonic music experience with crystal clarity. Users of the earphones will enjoy a 3D audio experience.
OnePlus 11R 5G
The 11R 5G has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor and is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The smartphone's 6.74-inch AMOLED screen would have a resolution of 1.5K. Additionally, it has a massive 5000mAh battery that charges from 0 to 100% in just 25 minutes, a super-quick 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging system, a 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0, and up to 16 GB of RAM.
OnePlus Pad
The OnePlus Cloud 11 event will also include the launch of the OnePlus Pad, the company's first tablet. It adopts the OnePlus brand's well-known beautiful and functional design philosophy, which is present in all OnePlus goods.
OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro
The double gasket mount design of the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro will make typing a pleasurable experience. The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro works flawlessly with macOS to make the entire working environment easier. Advanced keyboard features like hot-swappable keys and open-source firmware are supported by this model.