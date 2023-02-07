OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event: How To Watch LIVE?

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G will be equipped with the most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM with RAM-Vita, which can run up to 40 programs simultaneously in the background. The smartphone will have a third-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The new earphones are created by OnePlus to be the perfect match for the OnePlus 11 5G, delivering a rich, stereophonic music experience with crystal clarity. Users of the earphones will enjoy a 3D audio experience.

OnePlus 11R 5G

The 11R 5G has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor and is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The smartphone's 6.74-inch AMOLED screen would have a resolution of 1.5K. Additionally, it has a massive 5000mAh battery that charges from 0 to 100% in just 25 minutes, a super-quick 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging system, a 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0, and up to 16 GB of RAM.

OnePlus Pad

The OnePlus Cloud 11 event will also include the launch of the OnePlus Pad, the company's first tablet. It adopts the OnePlus brand's well-known beautiful and functional design philosophy, which is present in all OnePlus goods.

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro

The double gasket mount design of the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro will make typing a pleasurable experience. The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro works flawlessly with macOS to make the entire working environment easier. Advanced keyboard features like hot-swappable keys and open-source firmware are supported by this model.