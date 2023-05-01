6 Upcoming Smartphones Launching In India In May 2023 That You Can Consider Buying

One of the most highly anticipated devices, the ROG Phone 7 is a gaming-centric device which is also set to go on sale in May 2023 for a price of ₹74,999. It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 12 GB RAM. It will have a 6.78-inch screen with a screen refresh rate of 165 Hz. The phone will be equipped with a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP front camera. The device will have a large 6,000-mAh battery capacity.