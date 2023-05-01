BQPrimeTechnology6 Upcoming Smartphones Launching In India In May 2023 That You Can Consider Buying
6 Upcoming Smartphones Launching In India In May 2023 That You Can Consider Buying

Looking to buy a new smartphone? Here are the most anticipated upcoming smartphones that are expected to be launched in May 2023.

01 May 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Smartphones have become an integral part of our modern lives, enabling us to access a multitude of services and entertainment options. Moreover, smartphone technology keeps advancing continuously as new devices are released every few days or weeks. Let’s take a look at the top upcoming devices that are expected to be launched or released in May 2023 and their expected features and specifications.

Vivo S16

The Vivo S16 is a mid-range smartphone that is expected to be launched at a price of around ₹29,690. The device will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and 8 GB RAM. The S16 will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The main camera will consist of a 64 MP sensor while there will be a 50 MP sensor for the front camera. The smartphone is expected to feature a 4,600-mAh battery.

Oppo A1 Pro

The Oppo A1 Pro is a budget smartphone that will reportedly be launched at a price of around ₹20,500. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC and 8 GB RAM. It is expected that the device will be equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. As per some tech publications, the device will have a 108 MP main camera and a 16 MP front camera along with a 4,800-mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M54

The Samsung Galaxy M54 is an upper, mid-range device that is expected to be priced at around ₹38,000. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by the Dimensity 1380 SoC and 8 GB RAM. It will have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The main camera will have a 108 MP sensor whereas the front camera will be a 32 MP sensor. The device will come with a large 6,000-mAh battery.

Realme GT Neo 5 5G

The Realme GT Neo 5 5G is a device that is expected to be released in May 2023 at an expected price of around ₹31,500. It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and 8 GB RAM. The device will have a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50 MP main camera and a 16 MP front camera along with a 5,000-mAh battery.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus

The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro were recently launched in India. The top-end smartphone in this series—X90 Pro Plus—will reportedly be released in May 2023 at a price of around ₹75,000. It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 12 GB RAM. The X90 Pro Plus will have a large 6.78-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP front camera along with a 4,700-mAh battery.

ROG Phone 7

One of the most highly anticipated devices, the ROG Phone 7 is a gaming-centric device which is also set to go on sale in May 2023 for a price of ₹74,999. It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 12 GB RAM. It will have a 6.78-inch screen with a screen refresh rate of 165 Hz. The phone will be equipped with a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP front camera. The device will have a large 6,000-mAh battery capacity.

