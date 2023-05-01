6 Upcoming Smartphones Launching In India In May 2023 That You Can Consider Buying
Looking to buy a new smartphone? Here are the most anticipated upcoming smartphones that are expected to be launched in May 2023.
Smartphones have become an integral part of our modern lives, enabling us to access a multitude of services and entertainment options. Moreover, smartphone technology keeps advancing continuously as new devices are released every few days or weeks. Let’s take a look at the top upcoming devices that are expected to be launched or released in May 2023 and their expected features and specifications.
Vivo S16
The Vivo S16 is a mid-range smartphone that is expected to be launched at a price of around ₹29,690. The device will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and 8 GB RAM. The S16 will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The main camera will consist of a 64 MP sensor while there will be a 50 MP sensor for the front camera. The smartphone is expected to feature a 4,600-mAh battery.
Oppo A1 Pro
The Oppo A1 Pro is a budget smartphone that will reportedly be launched at a price of around ₹20,500. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC and 8 GB RAM. It is expected that the device will be equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. As per some tech publications, the device will have a 108 MP main camera and a 16 MP front camera along with a 4,800-mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy M54
The Samsung Galaxy M54 is an upper, mid-range device that is expected to be priced at around ₹38,000. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by the Dimensity 1380 SoC and 8 GB RAM. It will have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The main camera will have a 108 MP sensor whereas the front camera will be a 32 MP sensor. The device will come with a large 6,000-mAh battery.
Realme GT Neo 5 5G
The Realme GT Neo 5 5G is a device that is expected to be released in May 2023 at an expected price of around ₹31,500. It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and 8 GB RAM. The device will have a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50 MP main camera and a 16 MP front camera along with a 5,000-mAh battery.
Vivo X90 Pro Plus
The were recently launched in India. The top-end smartphone in this series—X90 Pro Plus—will reportedly be released in May 2023 at a price of around ₹75,000. It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 12 GB RAM. The X90 Pro Plus will have a large 6.78-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP front camera along with a 4,700-mAh battery.
ROG Phone 7
One of the most highly anticipated devices, the is a gaming-centric device which is also set to go on sale in May 2023 for a price of ₹74,999. It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 12 GB RAM. It will have a 6.78-inch screen with a screen refresh rate of 165 Hz. The phone will be equipped with a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP front camera. The device will have a large 6,000-mAh battery capacity.