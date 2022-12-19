Lava X3 Debuts In India: Check Price, Specifications, Where To Buy
LAVA has released the LAVA X3 smartphone, a budget 4G phone aimed at entry-level buyers, for pre-order on Amazon.
LAVA, a domestic smartphone brand, has unveiled the LAVA X3, a new smartphone aimed at entry-level buyers. This phone, which will be available for pre-order online, is a follow-up to the Lava X2, which was released in March. LAVA has released several budget and affordable smartphones this year, and the LAVA X3 falls into this category. The LAVA X3 is a 4G smartphone and offers a range of features for its price point. Read on to know all the details about the budget LAVA X3 smartphone below
LAVA X3: Price In India And Where To Buy
The LAVA X3 smartphone, designed as an entry-level smartphone, will be available for pre-order on the online shopping platform Amazon starting December 20th at a price of ₹6,999. The LAVA X3 will come in three colour options - Luster Blue, Arctic Blue, and Charcoal Black. Those who pre-order the phone have the opportunity to receive a complimentary Lava ProBuds N11 neckband, which is valued at ₹2,999, with their purchase. The LAVA X3 was officially announced via the company’s Twitter account, as you can see in the embedded tweet below:
LAVA X3: Key Specifications and Features
The LAVA X3 is a budget smartphone with a 6.5-inch HD+ display that features a waterdrop notch for the front-facing camera. The bezels around the screen are thin, except for the bottom chin which is slightly thicker. The phone's rear camera is an 8MP lens with an LED flash, and the front camera is a 5MP lens for selfies and videos.
Under the hood, the LAVA X3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card. It runs Android 12 Go Edition out of the box. The phone also has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via a USB Type-C port. For security, the LAVA X3 includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.