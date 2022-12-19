Lava X3 Debuts In India: Check Price, Specifications, Where To Buy

The LAVA X3 is a budget smartphone with a 6.5-inch HD+ display that features a waterdrop notch for the front-facing camera. The bezels around the screen are thin, except for the bottom chin which is slightly thicker. The phone's rear camera is an 8MP lens with an LED flash, and the front camera is a 5MP lens for selfies and videos.

Under the hood, the LAVA X3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card. It runs Android 12 Go Edition out of the box. The phone also has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via a USB Type-C port. For security, the LAVA X3 includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.