iQOO Z7 5G: Check Out Specifications, Features Of The Chinese Smartphone

The video reveals that the iQOO Z7 5G will come with an AMOLED display that has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. This is a significant upgrade from the LCD panel on its predecessor, the iQOO Z6. The display has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, making it bright and easy to view even in sunlight. The back side of the phone is likely to use a PMMA-like material, which is actually plastic but offers a glass-like smooth and shiny finish. The physical power and volume buttons are located on the right side of the phone, while the rear cameras are placed inside a rectangular module.