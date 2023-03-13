iQOO Z7 5G: Check Out Specifications, Features Of The Chinese Smartphone
iQOO Z7 5G is set to launch in India soon. Read on to know about the iQOO Z7 specifications, features and price details.
iQOO, a Chinese smartphone brand, is set to launch its highly anticipated smartphone, the iQOO Z7 5G, in India on March 21, 2023. Ahead of the smartphone’s official release, a hands-on video of the iQOO Z7 5G has surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of its design and features. Here's what we know so far:
Design And Display
The video reveals that the iQOO Z7 5G will come with an AMOLED display that has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. This is a significant upgrade from the LCD panel on its predecessor, the iQOO Z6. The display has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, making it bright and easy to view even in sunlight. The back side of the phone is likely to use a PMMA-like material, which is actually plastic but offers a glass-like smooth and shiny finish. The physical power and volume buttons are located on the right side of the phone, while the rear cameras are placed inside a rectangular module.
Camera and Performance
The iQOO Z7’s main camera system has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation) to capture videos. The primary camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, and other supported modes include HD recording and Full-HD recording at 60fps. The phone may also have a 2-megapixel macro or depth sensor as the secondary camera. It will feature MediaTek's Dimensity 920 SoC, which is the predecessor of the Dimensity 930 SoC featured on the newly launched Moto G73 5G.
Battery and Connectivity:
As per reports, the iQOO Z7 5G has a 120Hz display with Full-HD+ resolution, a large 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charge technology support, as well as 5G connectivity. The smartphone will come in two variants, both with 128GB of internal storage. The base variant of iQOO Z7 will likely offer 6GB of RAM, while the top variant may come with 8GB of RAM.
Price and Availability:
The iQOO Z7 5G is expected to be priced at around ₹20,000 in India, making it an affordable option for those on a tighter budget. The phone will be available for purchase after its launch on March 21 The iQOO Z7 5G is a promising device with a sleek design and powerful features. With its 5G connectivity, high refresh rate display, and excellent camera system, it’s a good budget choice.