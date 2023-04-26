How To Use The Same WhatsApp Account On Multiple Phones?

To use this feature, users should first receive the update, uninstall WhatsApp on the additional smartphone, and then reinstall it. Instead of entering the phone number, select ‘Link to another device’, and then connect the new smartphone to the primary WhatsApp account. This feature is available on a total of five smartphones, i.e. one primary and four additional devices.

This feature is not limited to a specific operating system and can be used across iPhones and Android smartphones. Each individual linked device will connect to the WhatsApp service independently, ensuring that all messages, calls, and media remain end-to-end encrypted. Moreover, if the primary device remains inactive for more than 14 days, the user is automatically logged out of all linked devices as a safety measure.

Linking phones as companion devices makes messaging easier, allowing users to switch between phones without signing out and continue chatting where they left off. Small business owners can benefit from this feature as more employees can now respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account.

WhatsApp is also reportedly introducing an alternative and more accessible way to link to your account across devices. Users can enter their phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which they can use on their phone to enable device linking, instead of scanning a QR code.

By following the steps mentioned above, users can link up to four additional smartphones to their primary WhatsApp account, making messaging more accessible and convenient. With end-to-end encryption, users can rest assured that their personal information is safe and secure.