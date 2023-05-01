How To Use Apple's iMessage On Windows 11?

Step 1: Check if your Windows 11 device has the updated version of the Phone Link app.

Step 2: Download the Phone Link app on your iPhone using the App Store or Microsoft Store.

Step 3: Ensure that you have turned on the Bluetooth on both your iPhone and your Windows 11 system and have set them to ‘discoverable’.

Step 4: A QR code will appear on your Windows Phone Link app. Scan the QR code using your iPhone’s Phone Link app.

Step 5: Once the two devices are successfully connected, provide all the necessary access to the Windows Phone link app through your iPhone.

After following the above steps successfully, you should be able to access and manage your iMessage on your Windows 11 computer.

Previously, the Windows Phone Link app was in a ‘preview’ phase and was only available to a select few users for testing. Now, Microsoft will roll out the app officially in around 39 different languages and across 85 countries in the world. As per Microsoft, the Phone Link app for iMessage and iCloud integration should be available for all Windows 11 users by mid-May.

