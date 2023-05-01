How To Use Apple's iMessage On Windows 11?
You can now use Apple’s iMessage service on your Windows 11 computer through the Phone Link app.
For the longest time, Apple users could not access iMessage texts and media on their Windows 11 devices. However, Microsoft’s new Phone Link app, built for iOS, has now made it possible for Windows 11 users to manage iMessage conversations through their Windows computers. With this new Phone Link update from Microsoft, Apple users can now send and receive iMessages on their Windows computer as well as check phone notifications, access contacts, and even receive phone calls on their Windows PC. Moreover, the Phone Link also has an option for iCloud integration that allows users to get access to their stored media on iPhones through their Windows system.
Steps To Access iMessage On Windows 11
Step 1: Check if your Windows 11 device has the updated version of the Phone Link app.
Step 2: Download the Phone Link app on your iPhone using the App Store or Microsoft Store.
Step 3: Ensure that you have turned on the Bluetooth on both your iPhone and your Windows 11 system and have set them to ‘discoverable’.
Step 4: A QR code will appear on your Windows Phone Link app. Scan the QR code using your iPhone’s Phone Link app.
Step 5: Once the two devices are successfully connected, provide all the necessary access to the Windows Phone link app through your iPhone.
After following the above steps successfully, you should be able to access and manage your iMessage on your Windows 11 computer.
Previously, the Windows Phone Link app was in a ‘preview’ phase and was only available to a select few users for testing. Now, Microsoft will roll out the app officially in around 39 different languages and across 85 countries in the world. As per Microsoft, the Phone Link app for iMessage and iCloud integration should be available for all Windows 11 users by mid-May.
“We know that being able to effortlessly connect to friends and family during important times is critical so we’ve taken a conservative approach to launch this update. With the ability to now make this PC/iOS Phone connection, we hope our Windows 11 customers will never have to worry about missing an important phone call or text while focusing on their Windows PC,"-Microsoft said in a blog post.
The Phone Link app has already been available for Android users for some time, allowing them to access their phone’s features through their Windows 11 system. It is important to note that the new Phone Link app for Apple devices is only available for iOS 14 or higher and is not compatible with iPad or Mac devices.