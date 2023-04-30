How To Buy Google Pixel 6a For Less Than ₹30,000?

If you are in the market for a good, budget camera phone, then the Google Pixel 6a might be the perfect choice for you. Google has discounted the Pixel 6a by around ₹12,000, which is a major price drop for a phone that was already launched last year at a price of ₹43,999.



Currently, the Pixel 6a is available to buy on Flipkart, and buyers can get their hands on this device for a discounted price of ₹31,999. This price is valid for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of the Pixel 6a. If you have an HDFC Bank credit or debit card that you can use to make the purchase, you can receive an additional discount of ₹1,000. This brings down the price of the Pixel 6a to an affordable ₹30,999.



Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal for customers looking to upgrade their phones. Depending on the condition and type of the phone being exchanged, customers can receive up to ₹27,250 in exchange value for the Pixel 6a. With this offer, the effective net price of the Pixel 6a can be as low as ₹3,749.



However, it is important to note that the highest exchange discount is only applicable on high-end phones such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which might not be the best deal for you as a customer. However, if you have an older phone that you were looking to replace, you should be able to exchange it and effectively get the Pixel 6a for less than ₹30,000.